Omni (OMNI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $22.00

Omni (OMNI) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $22.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $3.31 or 0.00006894 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Omni has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,331 coins and its circulating supply is 563,015 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

