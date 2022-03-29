Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

ONCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncorus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Oncorus stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. Oncorus has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 5.15.

Oncorus ( NASDAQ:ONCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Oncorus will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 248,560 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 30,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncorus (Get Rating)

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.