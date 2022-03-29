OpenOcean (OOE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.60 Million

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $17.43 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00047126 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,396.10 or 0.07147906 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,363.85 or 0.99688475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00055852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046581 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars.

