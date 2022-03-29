Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) and NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Head to Head Review

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) and Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NSK and Orbia Advance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSK 1 2 1 0 2.00 Orbia Advance 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares NSK and Orbia Advance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSK 2.41% 3.47% 1.74% Orbia Advance 6.29% 18.04% 5.42%

Dividends

NSK pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Orbia Advance pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. NSK pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NSK and Orbia Advance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSK $7.05 billion 0.44 $3.34 million $0.73 16.78 Orbia Advance $6.42 billion 0.82 $195.00 million N/A N/A

Orbia Advance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NSK.

Risk & Volatility

NSK has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbia Advance has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orbia Advance beats NSK on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NSK Company Profile (Get Rating)

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments. The company also provides automotive products, which comprise chassis products, such as electric power steerings, steering column and intermediate shafts, and hub unit bearings; power train products comprising engine parts and electrical accessories; and drive train products consisting of automatic and manual transmission, products for motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, half toroidal CVT POWERTOROS units, and differential gear and propeller shafts. In addition, it offers precision machine components, including ball screws, linear guides, monocarriers, XY tables, and spindles; and accessories, including ball screw support bearings, air bearings, and clean grease, as well as support units for heavy and light loads, machine tools, and small equipment. Further, the company provides megatorque motors; maintenance and repair services; design, development, sales, and maintenance services for computer systems and networks; and sells industrial machinery bearings and automotive components. It serves agriculture, automotive, cement, food processing machinery, industrial motor, gearbox, injection molding machine, machine tool, medical device, mining and construction, motorcycle, office equipment, palm oil, papermaking machinery, pump and compressor, railway, semiconductor, steel, sugar, and wind turbine industries. NSK Ltd. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Orbia Advance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions. It also provides pipes and fittings for water management systems, and home water heating and cooling systems; fluorinated material products, including chemical products, propellants, and advanced materials for a range of applications in the automotive, infrastructure, health and medicine, HVAC, and food cold chain industries; and general and special PVC resins, and other vinyl polymers for various applications. The company was formerly known as Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. in August 2019. Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

