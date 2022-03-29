OREO Price Hits $0.0000 (ORE)

OREO (ORE) traded 42% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, OREO has traded 50% higher against the dollar. OREO has a total market cap of $25.09 and approximately $330.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OREO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OREO Coin Profile

ORE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

OREO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OREO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OREO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OREO using one of the exchanges listed above.

