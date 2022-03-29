ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORIC. Citigroup downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.96.

ORIC opened at $5.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.32.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

