OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the February 28th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 99,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,818. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. OriginClear has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins.

