Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Short Interest Down 32.2% in March

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ozon by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ozon during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ozon alerts:

NASDAQ OZON opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Ozon has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $67.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ozon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Ozon (Get Rating)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.