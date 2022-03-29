Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pacific Ventures Group stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 80,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. Pacific Ventures Group has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.72.

Get Pacific Ventures Group alerts:

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnÃ¶Bar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ventures Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.