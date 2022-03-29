Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE:PTN opened at $0.42 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40.
About Palatin Technologies (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.