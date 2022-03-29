Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 33.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after buying an additional 47,675 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 81.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NYSE SWX opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 69.59%.

Southwest Gas Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.