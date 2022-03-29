Parallel Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Suncor Energy by 8,710.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,880,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780,033 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,989 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,798 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,760,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4,792.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $34.09.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.3311 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 59.91%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

