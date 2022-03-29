Parallel Advisors LLC Has $84,000 Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in EQT by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after buying an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,312,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,605,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,716,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of EQT by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

EQT opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.09. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -11.47%.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

