Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 499 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 380.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 18.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth $243,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.15.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $148.27 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $154.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 1.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $344,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $320,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.