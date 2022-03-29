Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 585 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trex by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TREX opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.52. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.84.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.88.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

