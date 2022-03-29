Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

