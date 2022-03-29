Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives $49.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on PKIUF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46. Parkland has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

