Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Short Interest Down 55.8% in March

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the February 28th total of 35,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Partners Bancorp stock remained flat at $$9.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,856. Partners Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTRS. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,442,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,005,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $639,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. 6.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, checking, savings, cash management, NOW, and IRA accounts, as well as time deposits; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

