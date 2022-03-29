Patrick Smith Sells 40,000 Shares of Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH) Stock

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Rating) Director Patrick Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$68,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,500.

Shares of GPH stock opened at C$1.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Graphite One Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.89 and a 12-month high of C$2.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$142.83 million and a P/E ratio of -21.41.

Get Graphite One alerts:

About Graphite One (Get Rating)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.