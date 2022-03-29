Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 528 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Unum Group by 2,432.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,162,000 after acquiring an additional 811,098 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,568,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after purchasing an additional 699,437 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,583,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,680,000 after purchasing an additional 506,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

