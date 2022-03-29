Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Down 4.6%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 10,747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,423,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

PTEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.94%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $957,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,730 shares of company stock worth $7,246,373 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.