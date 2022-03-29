Pavion Blue Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 2.1% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $219.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.66 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $191.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

