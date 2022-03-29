Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 165 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,557 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,220 shares of company stock worth $15,979,983 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $103.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $107.52. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day moving average is $79.95.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.09.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

