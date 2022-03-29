Peak Financial Management Inc. Acquires 236 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,618,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 126,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 32,548 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 391,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after buying an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.63. The stock had a trading volume of 965,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,026. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.46. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $108.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

