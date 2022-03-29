Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $4.12 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,974. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.73.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.