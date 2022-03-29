Peak Financial Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 9.2% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $3.48 on Tuesday, reaching $233.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,463,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,555. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $204.24 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.