Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.75) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.89) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.39) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,150.33 ($15.07).

Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 1,045 ($13.69) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,044.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,136.24. The firm has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -106.63. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 637.47 ($8.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.49).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

