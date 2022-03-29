Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,878 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Performance Food Group worth $17,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at $1,095,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 35.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 379,704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after buying an additional 99,353 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at $1,477,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,673,000.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. CL King started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

PFGC opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,983 shares of company stock worth $775,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.