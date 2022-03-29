Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,700 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the February 28th total of 163,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. Perimeter Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000.

Perimeter Solutions is a manufacturer of firefighting products and lubricant additives. The Fire Safety business includes formulation and manufacturing of fire management products along with services and pre-treatment solutions for managing wildland, military, industrial and municipal fires. The Oil Additives business produces phosphorous pentasulfide utilized in the preparation of zinc dialkyldithiophosphate based lubricant additives.

