PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PermRock Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 22.1% over the last three years. PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 112.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE:PRT opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

