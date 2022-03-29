PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Given a C$1.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PetroShale (CVE:PSH – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$1.00 price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

PSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of PetroShale from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PetroShale from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get PetroShale alerts:

CVE:PSH traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.82. 117,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,435. The firm has a market cap of C$540.90 million and a P/E ratio of -410.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.82. PetroShale has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.12.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetroShale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroShale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.