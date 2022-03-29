PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 79 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,629,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,979,000 after buying an additional 69,690 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hershey by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hershey by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,257,000 after purchasing an additional 65,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,013,762 shares of company stock valued at $206,106,199 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

HSY traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.65. 538,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $156.28 and a 12-month high of $216.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.66. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

