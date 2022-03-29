PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,206 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,064,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.70 and a 200-day moving average of $219.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

