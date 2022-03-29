PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $114,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after buying an additional 76,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after buying an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded up $3.23 on Tuesday, reaching $560.54. The stock had a trading volume of 28,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $558.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $606.70. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $466.06 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

