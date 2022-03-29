PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,040 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,880 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.53. 18,965,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,294,444. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.83. The company has a market cap of $215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

