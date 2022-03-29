PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 31.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2,272.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 182.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 351.8% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.71.

NYSE:FICO traded up $10.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $473.14. 997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,648. The company’s 50 day moving average is $479.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $342.89 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total value of $2,718,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $833,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,921 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

