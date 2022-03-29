PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 2.6% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,195,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after purchasing an additional 360,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,524,000 after purchasing an additional 80,769 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.94. The stock had a trading volume of 37,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,652. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $247.69 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.02.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

