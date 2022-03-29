PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in PG&E by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,495,000 after acquiring an additional 89,015,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PG&E by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,031 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,438,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PG&E by 13.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,052,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,189,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,934 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of -133.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. PG&E’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

