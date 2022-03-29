Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the February 28th total of 7,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Phunware stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,357,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,045,500. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75. Phunware has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $282.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Phunware in the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Phunware by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phunware by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 129,871 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phunware in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Phunware in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

