Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,081,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,256 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,753,000 after acquiring an additional 76,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

Shares of PDD opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.38. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $68.69.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.