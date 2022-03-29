Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.24. 4,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 19,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIAIF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (PIAIF)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.