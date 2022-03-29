Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Loop Capital

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cleveland Research downgraded Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a peer perform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $26.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $88.83.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $2,154,348.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,206,525 in the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Pinterest by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 104.9% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 42.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

