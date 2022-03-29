Piper Sandler Cuts Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target to $30.00

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
NYXH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nyxoah from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.25.
NYXH stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Nyxoah has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42.
About Nyxoah (Get Rating)
Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
