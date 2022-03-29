PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading Down 26.9% This Week

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $268,500.17 and $20.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

