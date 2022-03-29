PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,200 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the February 28th total of 798,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.4 days.

OTCMKTS:OAOFY remained flat at $$9.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92. PJSC Tatneft has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $51.68.

Tatneft PJSC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; Petrochemicals; and Banking. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, extracts, and sells crude oil.

