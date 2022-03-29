Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $410,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 501,446 shares of company stock worth $30,644,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.78.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

