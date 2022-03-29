Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 43,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,988,000 after purchasing an additional 828,737 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

DSI opened at $87.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.49. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $75.53 and a twelve month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.