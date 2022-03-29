Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 14,671 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,671 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 370,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 27,909 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after buying an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPP stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 687.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

