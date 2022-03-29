Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

VOO stock opened at $418.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $403.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $361.11 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

