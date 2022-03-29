Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung Sells 110,576 Shares

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) Director Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,457,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Poshmark alerts:

On Thursday, March 24th, Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,205,501.96.

Shares of POSH opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,475,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 95,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 139.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,745 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 17,924 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the third quarter worth about $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POSH. Wedbush cut their target price on Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Poshmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.